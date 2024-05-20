Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Eddie Vedder is calling out NFL star Harrison Butker for his recent controversial comments during a college graduation speech.

The Pearl Jam frontman, 59, paused the band's show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to lambaste the Kansas City Chiefs kicker for remarks he made during a commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11.

The “Jeremy” singer’s remarks were filmed by multiple concertgoers, who shared videos of the comments online.

Butker sparked outrage when he told graduates of the small Catholic college in Kansas that being a homemaker was one of the “most important” roles for a woman and that his wife’s life “really started” when she married him and became a mother.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, left, responded to NFL star Harrison Butker's recent controversial commencement speech during a concert in Las Vegas. Getty Images

The athlete, who also shared controversial views about birth control, IVF, gender roles and Pride Month, added that his wife would "laugh out loud" if anyone were to suggest she might regret giving up her "dream of having a career."

Vedder started taking shots at Butker when he thanked Pearl Jam's opening act, Deep Sea Diver, whose members include two women.

“The singer, Jessica, and the keyboard player, Patti, they must not have believed that ‘diabolical lie’ that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man,” he said quoting a phrase from Butker’s speech.

As the crowd cheered him on, Vedder went on to express a more egalitarian view about relationships between men and women, saying, "There should be pride in homemaking whether you’re a man or a woman. It’s maybe one of the hardest jobs and you should definitely take pride in it.

"But you shouldn't not follow a dream because you think ... that you’re going to benefit by giving up your dreams?” he asked.

“I couldn’t understand the logic, so I’m questioning it in public right now. It’s not a graduation speech," he added.

During his May 11 commencement speech, Butker also urged Benedictine College's male graduates to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and “to fight against the cultural emasculation of men.”

Vedder responded to the remarks by crudely joking that Butker's position as a kicker protects him from direct contact with other players on the field.

“You know, the irony was that the football player, well, kicker," the singer said as the crowd chuckled. "You see, the kicker because he doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled. But, you know, he started telling men, ‘Don’t forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine. Don’t lose your masculinity.’ The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a f------ p----." he continued.

“There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman,” the grunge music icon added as the audience clapped and cheered.