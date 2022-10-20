'E! News' returning with new co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon

The iconic entertainment news show "E! News" will be returning to its original nighttime slot in November with two new co-hosts, the network announced Thursday, Oct. 20.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester will host the show, which is set to air Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m. John Redmann and John Pascarella will serve as executive producers, according to a press release from NBCUniversal. (E! is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.)

"'E! News' has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy," Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, said in a statement.

"John Redmann and John Pascarella are strategic, respected executive producers with stellar reputations and Justin and Adrienne are charismatic, seasoned hosts with a genuine interest in pop culture," Wilson continued. "This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise."

Bailon-Houghton, a former Disney Channel star, co-hosted the daytime talk show "The Real" for eight seasons, and won an Emmy award for her coverage in 2018. Warner Bros. canceled the show earlier this year.

Sylvester, the former host of E!'s daytime talk show "Daily Pop," has regularly appeared on the fourth hour of TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. E! canceled "Daily Pop" and its nighttime counterpart, "Nightly Pop," in August.

The reimagined “E! News” will focus on music, movie, television and pop culture, with Bailon-Houghton and Sylvester reporting the latest entertainment news and hosting interviews with celebrities.

NBCUniversal canceled the long-running entertainment news show in 2020 in response to the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. “E! News” launched in 1991 and ran for 29 seasons. In 2019, the show transitioned from a nightly broadcast in Los Angeles to a morning program in New York.