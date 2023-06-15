Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged! Hear their sweet love story

Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have confirmed their engagement after months of fans speculating that the longtime couple are headed down the aisle.

Dylan Sprouse and Palvin, who have been dating for five years, revealed their engagement news and discussed their wedding plans in an interview for V Magazine, conducted by none other than the groom's twin brother, Cole Sprouse.

The couple told the “Riverdale” star that they actually got engaged in September 2022, but they waited until now to share the news publicly.

“We just (wanted) to do it on our time,” Palvin explained in the article published June 15. “So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”

During their Zoom chat for the outlet, the couple shared with Cole Sprouse — who will also serve as best man at the wedding — how they first met.

“We’ve been dating for five years, officially, but we actually met like eight months before at an event," Palvin, 29, shared.

There were sparks, but the Hungarian model said she “ghosted” the actor after their initial interaction.

Six months later, they reconnected when she messaged Dylan Sprouse and suggested they meet up in New York. But the “After We Collided” actor, 30, questioned if their timing was off because he had plans to travel to China soon. Luckily for him, Palvin said she would be working on a campaign in China at the same time.

The two quickly bonded over their shared sense of humor. Their romance started when they realized they’re both “Naruto” fans.

"I can tell you the moment I fell in love," Palvin said. "We started talking about 'Naruto' and then he did an impersonation."

Cole Sprouse chimed in and said he knew when they started dating that they had something special.

“I’ll never forget Dylan sent me a photo of you two (together),” the “Five Feet Apart” actor recalled. “Dylan had a cowboy hat on. In the back of my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Damn, if she can love Dylan in the middle of this weird cowboy hat thing, then they’re solid.’”

Palvin included a photo of her current fiancé sporting his cowboy hat in a sweet birthday tribute to him in August 2022.

“I love you. Thank you for being you , thank you for everything,” she gushed on Instagram at the time.

Palvin and Dylan Sprouse also spoke about being in a long-term relationship before saying “I do.”

The former Disney Channel star said that he and his brother “never really had a rubric growing up by which to understand a good, healthy long-term relationship.”

But, Palvin’s parents have known each other since they were 16, she said, so she picked up some tips about good communication and growing together.

Speaking about their upcoming nuptials, which the pair revealed will take place in Hungary, Dylan Sprouse said he is looking forward to their families meeting for the first time.

“I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit,” Dylan Sprouse explained. “Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions.”

Cole Sprouse said he is excited to meet his future sister-in-law’s family, too.

Since the wedding will be held in her home country, Palvin and her fiancé are going to participate in several traditional Hungarian wedding traditions. For example, on their wedding night, the groomsmen will kidnap Palvin while the bridesmaids task the groom with finding his bride “to see if he really deserves (her),” she said.

Dylan Sprouse doesn’t seem to be worried about the challenges required to find his bride during the game. However, there is one part of the ceremony that he is concerned about.

“I’m nervous about a choreographed dance,” he shared.

Meanwhile, the most stressful part for Palvin is already over.

“I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding,” she said, adding that Dylan Sprouse held onto the ring for seven months before proposing last year.

In addition to the interview, the couple also posed together for a series of wedding-themed photos. The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted an image from the confetti-filled photoshoot with her fiancé on Instagram.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be,” she cheekily said in the caption.

Dylan Sprouse wrote a similar caption next to photos of the pair lounging in a ball pit.

“Sprouse’s to be,” he said.