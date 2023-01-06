Dylan made Al a chicken pot pie ahead of the his return to TODAY on Friday

Al Roker is “ready to get back to work” after a tasty gift from Dylan Dreyer.

The TODAY weatherman shared photos of the homemade chicken pot pie that his co-host delivered to his home ahead of his return to the show on Jan. 6.

“Winner winner. #chickenpotpie #dinner @dylandreyernbc stopped by and brought a homemade chicken pot pie,” Al captioned his Jan. 5 Instagram post. “Now I’m ready to get back to work tomorrow morning on @todayshow.”

The first photo shows the complete chicken pot pie on the stove, while the second snap shows a slice taken out.

Dylan replied to Al’s post, writing, “Hope you enjoyed it!! Can’t wait for the big reunion tomorrow!!”

Al, 68, will make his return to TODAY on Friday, Jan. 6, after being off the air due to medical issues.

Al was first admitted to the hospital with blood clots in November. He was released on Nov. 24, ahead of Thanksgiving. He did, however, miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

Days later, he entered the hospital a second time, missing the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and returned home on Dec. 8.

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," he said in an Instagram post.

Throughout his recovery, his TODAY team has sent him well wishes and messages of support. He also gave an update on his recovery during a Dec. 12 video call from his home.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this,” Al said. “It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

Just two days later, Al was brought to tears after his TODAY family gathered together and surprised him at his doorstep to sing Christmas carols. The anchors, producers, crew and security from the show all gathered outside his house for the event.

“I’ve missed you all so, so very much, all these faces,” he said. “It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who’s just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it.”

Al has been married to journalist Deborah Roberts since 1995.