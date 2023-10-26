Dwayne Johnson brings his mom to tears with a special song on her 75th birthday

Dwayne Johnson made his mom, Ata Johnson, shed tears as he serenaded her on her 75th birthday.

The “Moana” star posted a video to Instagram Oct. 25 of him singing a “special” tune to celebrate her milestone birthday.

In the clip, Ata Johnson begins to strum a few notes on her ukulele when her son notices that she is already becoming emotional.

When he asks if she is crying, she teases, “No, I want you to sing. Do you know how to sing in tune?”

He laughs and responds, “I sing in keys that don’t exist.”

The 51-year-old actor then shows off his solid vocals with his rendition of Neil Sedaka’s “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen.”

“If I should smile with sweet surprise, it’s just that you’ve grown up before my very eyes,” Dwayne Johnson croons while holding a purple lei.

He continues, “You’ve turned into the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen.”

His mom chimes in and playfully corrects him. “Woman,” she says.

Dwayne Johnson concludes, “Happy birthday, sweet 16…plus 59.” He then places the lei around her neck, kisses her on the head and wishes his mom a happy birthday.

Ata Johnson replies, “Thank you, son. I love you. You grew up under my very own eyes, too.”

The proud son also included a sweet message to his mom in the comments.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!!” he cheered. “75 years of experience, wisdom, hard times, good times, laughter, mana, and yet thru it all — you TRULY have the KINDEST HEART I have ever known ❤️💫.”

He added, “I feel like the luckiest son on earth.” At the end of his post, he wrote “I love you” in Samoan, according to Google translate.

Ata Johnson seems to be doing well after surviving a scary situation earlier this year. In February, Dwayne Johnson revealed that his mom was involved in a serious car accident.

He uploaded a photo to Instagram of a damaged vehicle. “Thank you God 🙏🏾 she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” he wrote.

He called his mom “a survivor,” sharing that she has overcome a lung cancer diagnosis, a difficult marriage and a “head on collision with a drunk driver.”

Dwayne Johnson encouraged his fans to take a moment to reach out to their parents.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” he said.

The “Black Adam” star has opened up in the past about his bond with his mom, who supported his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Dwayne Johnson revealed during an appearance on TODAY in 2021 that his late father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, who was also a professional wrestler, initially didn’t want him to follow in his footsteps.

“We had the biggest fight between a father and a son over this and essentially, you’re right, he said, ‘Look around. Look what I have after all these years and I want more for you,’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘I know, but, and I appreciate that, but I feel like I have something to offer.’ And we fought and fought and fought.”

Ata Johnson spoke up and helped convince Rocky Johnson to change his mind.

“Finally, after my mom said, ‘Let me talk to you for a second.’ Let me talk to you, husband. Let me talk to you about how this whole thing is gonna go down.’ And then he said okay I’ll train you,” Dwayne Johnson told Hoda Kotb.

He became known as “The Rock” and was one of the faces of the WWE for decades before transitioning to acting.