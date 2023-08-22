A man appeared to rush the stage while singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp and actor Drew Barrymore spoke at an event in New York City on Aug. 21.

The two had been onstage at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side, where Barrymore was hosting a conversation with Rapp about her debut LP, "Snow Angel." Rapp was slated to perform, according to the event's description online.

In a video shared on TikTok that appears to be clipped from a livestream of the event, Barrymore seemed to address a person walking to the front of the auditorium. As he approached the stage, he shouted Barrymore's name and said, "You know who I am."

Rapp then stood from her seat and guided Barrymore to the wings. A woman then stepped up to the podium to say the event will proceed in a moment.

When Barrymore and Rapp returned to the stage, Barrymore praised Rapp for moving quickly: "That level of protectiveness — that went full-blown bodyguard!"

NBC News hasn't verified the clip shared on social media. The 92nd Street Y and respective representatives for Barrymore and Rapp did not immediately return TODAY.com's request for comment.

Rapp is best known for playing Leighton in the HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls" and also did a stint on Broadway as Regina George in the musical adaptation of "Mean Girls." Rapp performed on TODAY's Citi Concert series in July.