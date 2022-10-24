Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her message in white text on a pink gradient background sans a caption.

“I watched #RHOBH last night,” Richards wrote. “While I have empathy for Lisa Ring losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?”

It’s unclear which moment from the reunion Richards was addressing specifically. However, during part two that aired Wednesday night, Rinna opened up about the death of her mother Lois Rinna. The matriarch of the family passed away in November 2021 at age 93 following a stroke. The 59-year-old apologized during the episode for how the death of her mother affected the way she acted throughout the season.

The reunion episode tackled multiple instances of Rinna’s drama across the season, including a moment when Andy Cohen called her out for her behavior on social media, as well as learning that Rinna was the one to throw away Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir “Love Me As I Am” not Erika Jayne.

Another moment that was brought up involved the Elton John gala debacle, which according to Bravo, involved Rinna and Sutton Stracke regarding a former invitation to the legendary singer’s gala.

Rinna seemed to respond to Richards' harsh comments when she shared on her Instagram story a "RHOBH" scene featuring Richards with the caption: “She clearly needs attention, let’s give it to her.”

The “RHOBH” cast appeared on a panel together at BravoCon in New York City on Friday, Oct. 14. During the panel, when reflecting on some of the worst things that they had done during the season, Rinna brought up a different moment that involved Stracke.

Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna. Anna Webber/Arturo Holmes / Getty Images/WireImage

Rinna explained how she had “screamed at Sutton,” adding, “That was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified.”

After an audience member yelled out “Owning it!” to Rinna, she agreed, responding back, “Owning it, yes, baby!”

Over the summer, Rinna was also in hot water for comments she made on social media, which she ultimately deleted, after an exchange involving Diana Jenkins and Beauvais.

Jenkins got into an online spat with a fan who is Black. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Beauvais was asked about that exchange and she called Jenkins “uneducated.”

It was then Rinna decided to share her thoughts on social media, writing on her Instagram story at the time, “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls---. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

In a second slide, she followed up with, “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p------ are Go watch Dubai”

Rinna was slammed on social media by several cast members of “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” including Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and Caroline Brooks.

Ayan shared her thoughts about Rinna’s comments about “RHOD” on Twitter, writing in part, “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth.”