Demi Moore shares family photo at Rumer’s doctor appointment following pregnancy announcement

Demi Moore can’t stop celebrating her daughter Rumer Willis’s pregnancy news.

Willis, 34, and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and proud mom Moore also shared the pregnancy photos on her page.

The next day, Moore uploaded an Instagram photo of her accompanying Willis to one of her doctor appointments, along with sisters Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28.

In the picture, Scout Willis threw her hands up in the air as Tallulah Willis touched her older sister’s pregnant belly. Moore posed between her daughters while holding their tiny dog Pilaf.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!!” the 60-year-old actor said in the caption on Dec. 21.

She continued, “Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”

Rumer Willis replied to her mom in the comment section and gushed, “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys.”

In a follow-up comment, Rumer Willis added, “Also shoutout to Pilaf we couldn’t do it without you.”

On her Instagram story, Rumer Willis also posted a funny black-and-white photo of Tallulah Willis posing next to her baby bump while putting up a “hang loose” sign.

The “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actor revealed her pregnancy with three black-and-white photos that showed Thomas kissing and cradling her belly.

They simply included a sprout emoji for the caption.

When Moore uploaded the same slideshow, she wrote in the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” along with the sprout emoji.

Tallulah Willis said she was “entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era” on her page. Scout Willis’ continued the trend for her post and said, “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era.”

Scout Willis then added, “Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend.”

Thomas and Rumer Willis became Instagram official on Nov. 15 after she shared a slideshow of them enjoying a winter stroll together. The pair have not publicly confirmed how long they have been dating.