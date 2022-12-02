David Robinson, star of 'Dog’s Most Wanted,' dead at 50

David Robinson, who starred on WGN America’s “Dog’s Most Wanted” with Duane “Dog” Chapman, has died at 50.

In a statement sent to TODAY.com on Dec. 1, Chapman, 69, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” said, “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my close friend and right hand man. Until we meet again, brother.”

TMZ first reported the news of Robinson’s death on Dec. 1. Robinson’s wife, Brooke, shared a statement with the outlet that said, “David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.”

She continued, “We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost.”

Robinson’s ex-wife, Rainy, posted a tribute to her former spouse on Instagram.

She uploaded a photo of Robinson and included his birthday, the day of his death – Nov. 30 – and the hashtag “#Fast156” in the caption.

Rainy Robinson, who also co-starred on “Dog’s Most Wanted,” spoke about the death of her ex-husband in an interview with People.

“It’s sad,” she told the publication. “They are going to do an autopsy because he was so young. He just literally turned 50.”

She added, “He had the best sense of humor. Just a kind hearted man. A sweet guy.”

The official cause of death has not been released.

David Robinson was labeled as Chapman’s “right hand man” on “Dog’s Most Wanted,” a spinoff of the A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which ran from 2004 to 2012.

“Dog’s Most Wanted” only aired one season in 2019. The new show followed Chapman’s search for wanted fugitives.