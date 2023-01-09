Dave Coulier remembers Bob Saget on anniversary of death: 'We became instant brothers'

Dave Coulier is opening up his heart to honor to his late "Full House" co-star and friend Bob Saget on the one-year anniversary of Saget's tragic death.

On Jan. 9, Coulier shared a photo on Instagram of Saget hugging him from behind on the steps of the San Francisco-based Victorian home the fictional Tanner family resided in on "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House." In his caption, the 63-year-old actor and comedian wrote of the pair's special bond.

"Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me. I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers," he began.

"Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, I'll think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh," he continued.

Bob Saget, second from right in back row, with his "Full House" co-stars in 1993. Bob D'Amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Coulier concluded his post by telling fans to savor each day — and to make certain that loved ones know they are loved, just as the famously affectionate Saget did with his close friends and family members.

“Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them… and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget,” he wrote.

Coulier’s followers hopped into the comments to express their grief about Saget’s passing.

“He was the dad i always wished i had & was sad the day he passed 😢will forever miss him ❤️,” wrote one.

“Can’t believe it’s already been a year ❤️ Thinking of you all,” wrote anohter.

Saget was found dead at age 65 on Jan. 9, 2022 in a Florida hotel room after suffering accidental head trauma.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, the oldest daughter of Saget’s character Danny Tanner, on the original ABC sitcom and its sequel, also paid tribute to the late star.

Bure, 46, shared several photos of herself with Saget through the years on Instagram, writing, “I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂.”

Bure went on to say that watching the throwback videos “comforted me and warmed my heart.”

“I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ “

She concluded her post by urging fans, “Now go hug a friend like Bob would.”