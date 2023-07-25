IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dave Chappelle announces fall dates for his stand-up comedy tour

The comedian's newest tour will kick off late August in New York City.

TODAY exclusive: Dave Chappelle announces new tour

By Drew Weisholtz

Dave Chappelle will hit the road this fall in a stand-up comedy tour called Dave Chappelle Live, announced exclusively July 25 on TODAY.

The tour opens with a pair of dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and wraps up at Chicago's United Center.

Here’s a look at all the dates.

  • Aug. 22: New York City — Madison Square Garden
  • Aug. 23: New York City — Madison Square Garden
  • Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
  • Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
  • Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena
  • Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
  • Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
  • Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
  • Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
  • Oct. 4: Chicago — United Center

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle, seen here at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland in 2021, is getting ready to hit the road again.David Richard / AP

Tickets will be available beginning with local presales on July 26, while the general sale kicks off July 27 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

A five-time Emmy Award winner with a provocative approach to a wide range of subjects, Chappelle was honored with the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He also won the Grammy Award for best comedy three consecutive years, from 2018 through 2020.

Chappelle made headlines when a man attempted to attack him onstage during a 2022 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. That man was later sentenced to 270 days in jail.

“He refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” his rep said of Chappelle in a statement after the incident, while noting the show tied him with comedy troupe Monty Python as the comedians who have headlined the most performances at the Hollywood Bowl.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.