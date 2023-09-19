Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after he’s sentenced to prison for rape

Bijou Phillips is splitting up with Danny Masterson.

The “That ’70s Show” star's wife filed for divorce on Sept. 18 in Santa Barbara Superior Court, according to court records. The news comes less than two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

The model and actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Phillips' lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, gave the following statement to NBC News:

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," he said. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family’s privacy in these difficult times."

An attorney for Masterson declined to comment.

Actors Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips attend the 2016 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 4, 2016, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Michael Stewart / WireImage

Masterson and Phillips have been married since 2011 and have one child together, 9-year-old daughter Fianna Masterson. According to the court documents, she is seeking spousal support, legal fees and to have her name restored to Bijou Phillips.

She is also asking for legal and physical custody of their daughter, with child visitation granted to Masterson.

In May, Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape at his retrial in Los Angeles.

On Sept. 7, he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women more than two decades ago at his Hollywood Hills home.

Phillips attended her husband’s trials and submitted letters in support of Masterson during his sentencing, saying the actor is a doting father and “a life-saving partner to me.”

“We need him more than you can imagine,” Phillips wrote in the letter dated just last month. “I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

After Masterson's sentencing was announced, Phillips left the courtroom without a word.

Here's a look back at their relationship.

2005: Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips meet

Phillips, whose father is musician John Phillips and mother is actress/model Genevieve Waite, met during a celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas in August of that year.

The actors were seated next to each other.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips during Stuff Magazine - Phat Farm - Poker Tournament at The Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Aug. 13, 2005. Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic / Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic

They start dating shortly after, attending various red carpet events together and showing off their PDA.

Masterson and Phillips also co-starred in a number of films together, including "Made for Each Other."

2011: The get married

The two actors got married on October 18, 2011.

Per People, they had an intimate ceremony with friends and family in the Irish countryside at a private castle.

2014: They welcome their first child together

Their daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson was born on Feb. 14, 2014. Over the years, Masterson would share highlights from his life with his wife and daughter on his Instagram.

2022: Masterson's final post with his family

Over the years, Masterson would celebrate his wife’s birthday, special moments together as a family and more.

On Oct. 4, 2022, “The Ranch” actor shared a selfie of him with Phillips, their daughter and dog.

“After a long two days in LA it’s coming home to these 3 perfect ladies that makes a boy smile,” he captioned the photo.

This would be the final post he would put on his grid amid his legal troubles.