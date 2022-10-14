Daniel Radcliffe remembers ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Robbie Coltrane with heartfelt story

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who famously played Hagrid in all eight installments of "Harry Potter" films, died Friday, Oct. 14 at 72 years old.

Belinda Wright, Coltrane's agent of 40 years confirmed the news, writing in a statement obtained by TODAY that the actor was "forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty" and "a wonderful actor."

Daniel Radcliffe, who acted alongside Coltrane in the films as Harry Potter, gave a sweet tribute to his late co-star, recalling "fond" memories of working with the Scottish actor.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Radcliffe said in a statement.

Radcliffe said Coltrane was skilled at keeping morale high while filming.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe Robbie, Coltrane attend the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" November 11, 2001 at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. George De Sota / Getty Images

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban,' when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” Radcliffe recalled.

Radcliffe concluded his statement with emotional sentiment toward Coltrane.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man," he said.

The official Harry Potter "Wizarding World" account also mourned the loss of the beloved actor.

"We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films," the account tweeted.

Wright did not provide a cause of death for Coltrane but thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland for their care.

The actor is served by his two children, Spencer and Alice, their mother, Rhona Gemmell, as well as his sister Annie Rae.

Related: