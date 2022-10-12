‘Real Housewives’ alum Cynthia Bailey announces divorce after 2 years of marriage

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have announced they are divorcing after two years of marriage.

The former couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post uploaded on Oct. 12.

Next to a photo of the two holding hands and smiling together, they wrote, “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

They assured fans that they are not on bad terms.

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey. Steve Dietl / Bravo

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends,” they said. “We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

Bailey, 55, and Hill, 52, then expressed their gratitude for their family, friends and fans and their support throughout their relationship and in the future.

“Thank you for your prayers & well wishes! Cynthia & Mike,” they concluded.

The couple initially got engaged in July 2019 after 14 months of dating, People reported.

On Oct. 10, 2020, the model and the sportscaster tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, according to People. .

The publication reported that 250 guests attended the wedding, including “RHOA” co-stars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore as well as former cast member and “America’s Next Top Model” winner Eva Marcille. All three women were bridesmaids.

Their ceremony was also featured in Season 13 of "RHOA."

After the nuptials, the newlyweds spoke to People about their love story.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come!” they said at the time. “10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other. We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

Earlier this year, Bailey competed as a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 3. Hill briefly made an appearance on the program to send her off before she entered the “Big Brother” house.

In August, Hill praised his wife on Instagram.

He uploaded a picture of Bailey and wrote in the caption. “I wish everyone could find this kind of sunshine on their cloudy days!!”

Hill added, “Through it all, you continue to stand tall. You’re appreciated @cynthiabailey” and included the hashtags “blessed” and “walk in faith.”

Bailey gushed about her husband a few days later in honor of his 52nd birthday.

She uploaded three photos to Instagram of Hill and cheered, “Happy Birthday to this handsome, wonderful, smart, funny & super talented man!”

The reality television star talked about their future and said, “I know in my heart that the best is yet to come! And I can’t wait to cheer you on!”

She called him a “king” and encouraged her fans to send him birthday messages.

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. The couple said “I do” during a Season 3 episode of “RHOA.”

The TV personality and her former partner, Leon Robinson, share 22-year-old daughter Noelle.

This was Hill’s third marriage. The talk show host confirmed in a 2019 interview with Madame Noire that he had been married twice.

He has two daughters, Ashlee and Kayla, and has shared pictures from their “daddy daughter” dates on social media.