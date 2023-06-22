What does it mean to be cisgender? Here's what to know

Twitter’s chief executive officer Elon Musk raised eyebrows this week when he declared that a gender identity term is now no longer welcome on the platform.

The billionaire, who is also the CEO of Tesla Motors, announced this week that terms like “cisgender” and “cis” will now be considered “slurs” on Twitter which he controversially acquired in 2022.

“Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions,” Musk wrote in response to a user on the platform who accused trans activists of using the term disparagingly.

Musk finished his post, noting that “‘Cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

Not long after, the announcement incited discussions about the word “cisgender,” its implications and its meaning.

Whether you’re here because you’ve seen the latest conversation about the term and are confused, or you’re hoping to find a way to expand your vocabulary, find out what the word “cisgender” means below.

What does the expression cisgender mean?

Cisgender is an adjective that describes a person whose gender identity matches the sex that they were assigned at birth. A person designated “female” at birth and identifies as a woman — or a person designated “male” at birth and identifies as a man — is cisgender.

The word refers to a person who is not transgender (someone whose gender identity is different than the sex they were assigned at birth), and as such, “cisgender” is an antonym for the word “transgender.”

According to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), the term is used to describe people who are not transgender and has a prefix — “cis-” — which is Latin that means “on the same side as.”

What is another word for cisgender?

If the term “cisgender” feels like a mouthful, you can always opt for “Cis.” The shortened form of the word can be used as an alternative.

When did the term cisgender start?

Pinpointing the word “cisgender” to one particular place of origin is tricky. Still, sources trace the word “cisgender” back to the mid-90s, according to Oxford English Dictionary, which officially added the term to its list in 2015. More the American Historical Association says that the term was created in 1994.

Is “cisgender” or “cis” a slur?

Merriam-Webster defines the word “slur” as an “insulting or disparaging remark or innuendo.” Sometimes, neutral terms can become slurs over time. Still, according to the publishing company, “cisgender” and “cis” are currently and primarily used from a neutral standpoint.