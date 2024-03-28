“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn and her husband Christian Dumontet’s marriage is in the spotlight.

News broke on March 27 that Dumontet is seeking a restraining order against Quinn. Quinn had filed her own request for a restraining order, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Dumontet allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle inside of it at Quinn but missed her and hit a child instead, according to Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee.

At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm if the child was the couple’s son. Dumontet was arrested afterward.

According to his restraining order filing, obtained by TODAY.com, the fight was about cleaning up after Quinn’s dogs, which Dumontet said he did the bulk of. He said he threw a “trash bag” against the wall, which had no “broken glass.”

According to Dumontet’s filing, he says he “did not throw the bag in the direction of Quinn or their child.”

“Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house,” the court documents read.

Dumontet also claimed that Quinn “suddenly filed an EPO (emergency protection order) ... using false allegations of domestic violence.”

In the filing, Dumontet asks that his wife not be allowed to leave Los Angeles County as he worries she may “abduct” their son. He alleges that Quinn “has a history of threatening to take away or hide” their child from him and “not cooperating with me in parenting.”

Court records of Quinn’s request for a domestic violence restraining order tell another story, with Quinn maintaining that Dumontet has a history of mental illness, has been “verbally and physically abusive” and has “taken extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property to work or run errands with our son.”

She also asks for full custody of their son with no paternal visitation, citing her concern that Dumontet could leave for his home country of France with their child.

The two have been ordered to attend mediation ahead of their upcoming April 27 court hearing in their domestic violence case.

As the situation unfolds, we’re sharing everything you need to know about Quinn’s husband.

Netflix viewers know him as Christian Richard

On "Selling Sunset," Dumontet went by the name Christian Richard. Per Vanity Fair, a Netflix representative said he declined to use his real name "for privacy reasons."

He grew up in New Jersey

Dumontet grew up in Middletown, New Jersey and attended the College of New Jersey, per Vanity Fair. He graduated with a major in computer science.

He's a retired tech entrepreneur

While describing her then-fiancé during the Season Two premiere of "Selling Sunset," Quinn revealed that he used to be a software engineer and worked on "multiple companies and development projects," adding that he has since retired.

Dumontet's bio on RealOpen, the business he owns with his wife, notes that he was the co-founder and CEO of Foodler, an online restaurant meal-ordering business acquired by Grubhub, and was also a two-time finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

He first appeared on 'Selling Sunset' in Season 2

Quinn introduced viewers to her new beau in the Season Two premiere of "Selling Sunset" and revealed that she was engaged. During the episode, she returned to the Oppenheim Group and told her coworkers about her recent world travels with Dumontet.

When asked why she waited three months to tell her friends about her engagement, Quinn said, "I waited to tell people because I wanted to make sure he was the one."

In a confessional interview, the realtor then explained that she wanted to wait until she was home from her vacation to tell her cast mates.

During Season Two, Episode Four, the couple hosted their engagement party and Dumontet gave a toast to Quinn.

"Christine, I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago and I absolutely fell head over heels in love with you... We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often," he said.

After adding that he "pursued" his future wife, Dumontet called her "a tough catch."

"But here we are now. She's amazing, she complements me perfectly, we're building an amazing life together. And I love you so much," he said.

The couple met through a mutual friend

During a 2020 interview with Bustle, Quinn revealed that she met her husband through their mutual friend who had ironically also gone on a date with him. At the time, Quinn had gone on three dates with another man but "hit it off right away" with Dumontet once they hung out.

“And then she’s like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus," Quinn recalled, calling Dumontet "everything that I ever wanted.”

The reality star noted that her husband prefers privacy.

“He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling,” she told Bustle. “Which I care about as well.”

They got married in an episode of 'Selling Sunset'

Quinn and Dumontet tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2019, which was later chronicled in an episode of Season Three of "Selling Sunset."

When the episode aired, Quinn told People she was “a little disappointed” by how the celebration was portrayed, explaining that it “just didn’t really showcase the way that it was.”

“The wedding was the best day of my life and it was hard for me to watch it on the television show because that’s not really the way that I remember it,” she said.

The reality star noted that she didn't like how the show focused so much on drama with her colleagues than her happy day.

“I understand they wanted to get certain storylines in there, but this was actually my day,” she said. “This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately. I’m not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it. I was like, ‘This is not my wedding, this is not my wedding.’”

They have one child together

Quinn and Dumontet's son, Christian Georges Dumontet, was born in May 2021.

Quinn spoke about her emergency C-section during an interview with People and said her husband was her “rock” throughout the experience.

“He was very calm throughout the whole process. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital,” she told the publication.

When she announced her pregnancy during Season Four of "Selling Sunset," Quinn explained that she and her husband didn't anticipate that they'd have children so soon.

"We had planned on having kids the following year but with COVID (happening), you know, when life gives you lemons...." she said.

They launched a company in 2022

The married couple teamed up to launch RealOpen in 2022, a real estate brokerage that allows people to purchase property using cryptocurrency. On the company's website, Quinn is listed as the Founder and CMO, while her husband is listed as the Founder and CEO.