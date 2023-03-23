Christina Hall is one busy working mom.

The “Christina on the Coast” star got candid about her everyday life, showing that it’s not all glitz and glamour by sharing a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram story on March 22. The mother of three joked how a little make-up could have gone “a long way.”

“Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself like,” she wrote, adding shocked emojis. “Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here.”

A makeup-free Christina Hall in her car. @thechristinahall via Instagram

The photo shows Hall, 39, with no makeup, her blonde hair down and wearing a light grey sweatshirt as she sits in her car.

In her follow-up Instagram stories, the HGTV star would go on to share her thoughts on filters that change people’s appearance. She reposted another person’s video showing how one filter instantly gives them a full glam look.

“Seriously…wtfff. So grateful none of this existed in my childhood/ young adulthood,” Hall wrote on her Instagram story. “Super unhealthy for society/our children. Unrealistic beauty expectations.”

The reality star continued her makeup-free spree on her social media platform during her workout the next day.

“Normally I would swipe once to the right for a small filter,” she wrote. “But since my last post, no filter it is.”

The following day, Hall kept her makeup-free spree on her Instagram story. Instagram/Christina Hall

Hall also shared how she is getting back in the gym after becoming “highly addicted” to working out because of her anxiety. She explained that she’s trying to find the right exercise routine for herself.

Hall, meanwhile, is mother to 3-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She also shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Hall has previously opened up about how being criticized online for her lifestyle and parenting affects her.

“I allow myself a little time to be upset and usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about,” she told People in January. “Sometimes that’ll really irritate me and then I’ll talk to (my husband) Josh Hall about it.”

However, as she’s gotten older, she’s learned to let things slide and not take too much to heart.

“I think the older I get, the less I care," she said. "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and what I’ve heard is, in your 40s, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."