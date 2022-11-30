Christina Applegate fans will soon get to enjoy another performance from the star.

Just weeks after Applegate revealed that, in the wake of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, she believes her on-screen career could be over, comes the news that she’s been cast as one of the lead characters in a special table reading of “It’s a Wonderful Life” — and it's for a wonderful cause.

The 51-year-old will take on the role of matriarch Mary Bailey in a star-studded reading of the beloved Christmas tale. Ticket sales for the online event are set to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, an organization that focuses on enriching the lives of neurodivergent individuals and their families.

The one-night-only performance will see Applegate join Brendan Fraser (as leading man George Bailey), James Cromwell (as Pa Bailey) and “As We See It” star Sue Ann Pien (as George’s longtime friend Violet Bick). Also set to read are Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, J.K. Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Brent Spiner and Ben Mankiewicz.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” emcee Tom Bergeron will host the virtual event, which will also feature a vocal performance from Jennifer Hudson.

Applegate recently wrapped up her work on the Netflix dark comedy “Dead to Me,” and in an interview with Variety, she told the publication, “I’m pretty convinced that this was it, you know?”

It wasn't an official retirement announcement. Instead, it was her best guess about her on-screen future after being diagnosed with the progressive central nervous system disease in 2021.

However, she plans to remain involved in the entertainment business offscreen as much as she's able.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas in my mind,” Applegate said of production and voice work. “I just need to get them executed.”

The “It’s a Wonderful Life” online table read will take place Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. ET.