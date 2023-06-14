Chrishell Stause shares why she changed her first name — and what it used to be

Chrishell Stause wasn’t always known as Chrishell.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared some insight on why she goes by her middle name rather than her given one. The conversation happened while she appeared on the latest “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast episode, telling host Amanda Hirsch that she changed her name from Terrina to Chrishell.

Hirsch began by asking the reality star what she calls her partner, G Flip, while at home. Stause said she calls her partner G, before going into how the Australian musician got their stage name.

“So their full name is Georgia Flipo. As a kid... G’s dad is Mr. Flip, so that was the nickname,” Stause said, adding that G, who is nonbinary, wasn't comfortable with the name Georgia.

That’s when Stause brought up her name change, saying, “Just the same with my first name. It’s Terrina. I changed it. Everyone’s allowed to change their name for what they’re comfortable with.”

The actor previously shared how her parents came up with the name Chrishell.

“I was not born in a Shell station. I hate to disappoint people that think I was,” she told Vulture in 2021. “My (pregnant) mom was getting car work done, and an attendant at the station was helping her and keeping her calm. Obviously she couldn’t drive to the hospital then, so the ambulance came.”

“I made it to the hospital, but she wanted to name me after him. He worked at the Shell station, so she just thought ‘Chris, shell’ — let’s stick them together,” she continued. “And you know, Chrishell was born, quite literally.”

Stause also shares the story in Season One of “Selling Sunset.”

Stause and G Flip, meanwhile, revealed on May 10 that they had tied the knot after more than a year of dating. Later that month, Stause told TODAY.com that the wedding was “a spur of the moment decision.”

“The focus was on us and what it meant to us, and that is exactly the way we wanted it. We didn’t want to stress about details. We just wanted to have fun and have the meaningful part between us,” she said. “But then obviously, now we can celebrate with our friends and it’s nice to be able to share.”

She also shared that while she isn’t leaving the Netflix show, she is prioritizing herself and her marriage, saying she’s “not out looking for new clients.”

“I have a list that I’m happy with. And obviously I’m super happy in my personal life. When we started filming this season, (real estate) wasn’t my main focus, and that can always change,” she said.