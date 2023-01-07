Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s 2022 was filled with playful moments.

The actor and Sexiest Man Alive shared a video compilation on his Instagram story of him and his rumored girlfriend startling each other over the last year.

Evans, 41, wrote on the Jan. 6 video “A look back at 2022” and added three red heart emojis. The first clip shows someone off camera sneaking up to the “Captain America” star as he’s doing laundry.

Alba Baptista scaring Chris Evans in his video. Instagram Story/Chris Evans

The video then continues with Evans next sneaking up on the 25-year-old Portuguese actor and her getting scared. She even drops her phone in one clip. It goes back and forth between the two jumping out and attempting to spook the other.

Towards the end of the clip, Baptista catches on to Evans’ game and yells “I knew it.”

Evans' beloved pup, Dodger, also makes appearances in the video — though he doesn't seem to get as spooked as his owner.

The actor is seen scaring Alba Baptista in his Instagram story. Instagram/Chris Evans

The two also have a sweet moment when Baptista runs out and startles Evans, who falls to the ground while she playfully laughs at him.

Fans couldn't help but capture the video and share it on their profiles for others to enjoy once it expires.

The two are rumored to be romantically involved. Instagram/Chris Evans

This appears to be the first time that Evans has publicly shared videos with the actor. The two have been rumored to have been dating for over a year, though neither has publicly confirmed their relationship.

In July, Evans made headlines when during an interview he said he’s searching for a life partner. While promoting “The Gray Man,” journalist Mariel Turner asked the actor if at the moment he was “laser-focused” on anything like his character Lloyd Hansen’s need to track down his enemy.

Evans replied that he had “a good answer,” before elaborating one his want to find the perfect person to spend the rest of his life with.

“The answer would be that maybe (I’m) laser-focused on finding a partner,” he told Turner. “You know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it’s great, I pour all of myself into it. But, even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration.”

“In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with,” he continued.

Baptista is best known for her role on Netflix’s “Warrior Nun” and appeared in the 2022 film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”