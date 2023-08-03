Well, here's a wild card we didn't expect — Mattel wants to pay an Uno enthusiast thousands of dollars for their quick draw skills.

This week Mattel —the company behind Barbie — announced that they are hiring a “Chief Uno Player” for a part-time, four-week gig in New York City. According to a post on the game's official TikTok account, the hiree will be required to teach people how to play the new game Uno Quatro.

Mattel's description of the role explains that the Chief Uno Player must be up for the task of challenging strangers to play while also creating and starring in social media content for different versions of Uno.

“We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game,” Mattel's job description reads, in part. “Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?”

So far, Uno's TikTok post announcing the job has been viewed over 5.4 million times. It has also sparked mayhem in the comments section where users have been quick to shout about their eagerness to apply while also sharing their best memories of playing the card game.

"I FOUGHT FOR THIS MY ENTIRE CHILDHOOD, GIVE ME AND MY SIBLINGS THIS,” one user commented.

Meanwhile, one Uno enthusiast admitted, "I told my husbands parents I was pregnant during uno."

"*writes down notes* Oh… You WILL be hearing from me," another joked.

Mattel’s latest job posting comes on the heels of its summer box office success for “Barbie,” as well as reports that it will be driving its IP straight to theaters, with film adaptations for Hot Wheels and Polly Pocket toys.

Variety reported July 26 that a movie about Uno is in development, with Marcy Kelly attached as a writer.

How to apply for Chief Uno Player

Candidates must be 18 years or older and need to be able to sit for long periods of time and lift and carry 50lbs., according to Mattel's posting.

To apply, candidates must respond to Uno's original TikTok post with a personal video. In the response, they must introduce themselves and answer four questions, including "What's your best memory playing Uno?"

The deadline for applying for Mattel's Chief Uno Player is Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST.