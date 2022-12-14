Cher reflects on her final moments with mother Georgia Holt after her death

Cher is grieving her mother's death.

The “Believe” singer reflected on her final moments with her mom, Georgia Holt, before she died at the age of 96. In a late-night tweet, Cher shared with her fans that she was having trouble sleeping.

“Can’t sleep very well,” she wrote, before adding, “Look for Cher & mom sing ‘I’m just your yesterday.’ You’ll see where I stole my voice.”

She followed up her tweets, by writing that her mom had been sick and fighting before her health took a turn for the worse.

“The truth…. She’s been sick, & rallying, she then got bad,” Cher wrote. “She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long Here.”

In a separate reply to a follower who sent their condolences, Cher wrote that she’s “not sad.”

“We set her free. She is no longer crying out in Pain 24/7. She is her happy, funny, insane, beautiful Self.”

About an hour after her first tweet, the singer signed off tweeting, “Am Sleepy Head Now.”

On Dec. 11, the music icon confirmed on Twitter that her mother died.

“Mom is gone,” Cher simply wrote.

The cause of death is not known at this time. Cher or Holt’s family have yet to share any additional details on Holt's death. Representatives for the singer said there was “no information at this time.”

However in September, Cher shared on Twitter that her mom had just gotten out of the hospital after she had pneumonia. “She’s Getting Better,” she said at the time.

A day after announcing her mom’s death, Cher tweeted that Holt “would be so thrilled” that people all over the world were talking about her with love and admiration.

Holt, born Jackie Jean Crouch, was a singer and actor. Her acting credits included an appearance on “I Love Lucy,” as well as the 1950 film “A Life of Her Own” and 1951’s “Father’s Little Dividend.”

Holt also recorded an album in the '80s called “Honky Tonk Woman.” However, it wasn't released until 2013 and included a duet with her daughter titled “I’m Just Your Yesterday.” The two would go on to work together on the documentary “Dear Mom, Love Cher,” which was also released that year.