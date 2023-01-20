Chelsea Clinton accidentally wore mismatched shoes and naturally, Oprah Winfrey noticed

Chelsea Clinton is sharing her funny wardrobe malfunction with the world.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the former first daughter revealed on Twitter that she had a fashion faux pas at a major event.

“Getting ready early this morning to head to Annapolis for ⁦@iamwesmoore⁩’s inauguration, I grabbed two black heels, and failed to grab an actual pair of shoes,” she tweeted, referring to Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland’s governor this week.

In a rush to get ready for the ceremony, Clinton put on two different black shoes: one peep-toe heel and one pointed-toe pump.

Clinton said, “I didn’t notice until I was in Penn Station.”

Although it took the 42-year-old writer awhile to notice her mistake, one famous friend instantly pointed out her mishap.

“@Oprah⁩ of course noticed as soon as I sat down next to her…!” Clinton wrote.

The global health advocate also included a photo that showed her wearing the two different shoe styles.

Oprah Winfrey joined the other commenters who playfully joked about Clinton’s error.

“Yes and I’m still laughing out LoUD for real,” Winfrey replied, with a crying-laughing emoji. “I thought at first it was some crazy new fashion thing that I hadn’t heard of. I was thinking WHO designed this concept.”

Clinton praised Winfrey for breaking the slightly embarrassing news to her gently. She responded, “You were so kind to think so!! And even kinder when you realized it was just an oops…!!”

Meena Harris, lawyer and Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, also chimed in and said, “Dying at the peep-toe.”

Clinton defended her mismatched heels by sharing the relatable backstory in her reply to Harris.

She wrote, “It was dark! Pro: didn’t wake up husband or kids leaving so early and keeping lights off. Con: see above,” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky share three children: 8--year-old Charlotte, 6-year-old Aidan and 3-year-old Jasper.

It’s understandable that Clinton was hurrying to get to the event as Moore’s inauguration was a historical moment. He became Maryland’s first Black governor.

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the inauguration of Governor Wes Moore. Chelsea Clinton is seated near the podium. Brian Stukes / Getty Images

Additionally, Moore is only the third Black man to be elected governor in United States’ history.

At the commencement, Winfrey introduced Moore to the crowd in front of the Maryland State House.

Clinton shared a photo on Twitter of her posing with Moore at his ceremony as the two smiled together.

“Couldn’t be prouder of my friend @iamwesmoore on being sworn in as Maryland’s Governor today!” she said. “It was an honor to witness & I know Wes will work tirelessly for Maryland and to leave no one behind.”