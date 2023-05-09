Chase Sui Wonders is sharing some rare insight on her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 26-year-old actor and Davidson, 29, first met while working on the 2020 film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” where they portrayed a couple. They would go on to work together again in “Bupkis,” Davidson’s comedy loosely based on his life. They play an on-again, off-again pair.

“'Bupkis’ is super personal and close to the heart,” Wonders said in a new interview with Nylon. While the two have yet to publicly confirm their romance, the article, published May 9, states that the twosome are in a relationship and calls Davidson her “real-life boyfriend.”

“(Pete and I) became fast friends on 'Bodies,' and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing,” Wonders said. “As soon as I got onto 'Bupkis,' it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in 'Bupkis' than it is in 'Bodies,' which is a lot more fun to play. But even in 'Bodies,' we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This s--t’s crazy! This is so dark.’”

Wonder detailed working with the “Saturday Night Live” alum on a scene for the series, which showed their characters realizing they might not be the best for each other.

“That was really difficult to film but also so fun,” Wonders recalled. “We’re playing complicated people who have a deep, deep love for one another, just trying to figure themselves out along the way and be delicate with each other. That’s where the beauty comes in.”

Many of Davidson’s past relationships, including a brief engagement to Ariana Grande and romance with Kim Kardashian, have made headlines. Despite the constant attention, she said she doesn’t get caught up in the headlines thanks to her boyfriend.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” Wonders explained. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game.”

She added, “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

Davidson, on his end, has been tightlipped about their relationship. However, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the “Bupkis” premiere in April, he called Wonders “the best.”

"She’s the best actress,” Davidson said of Wonders. “She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast.”

Over Easter weekend, the pair paid a visit to Martha Stewart’s farmhouse. The lifestyle expert shared a photo of the three of them at her home, sharing how they visited her town. She also called them a “very cute couple.”

“They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” Stewart wrote in part. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!!!!”