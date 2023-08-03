‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson reunite in rare sighting

Two longtime friends came together for a special occasion.

Original “Charlie’s Angels” star Kate Jackson was a guest at former co-star Jaclyn Smith’s son’s wedding. The rare reunion was featured in Smith’s Instagram video, which recapped Gaston Richard and his bride’s Bonnie's celebration.

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness,” Smith wrote on Aug. 2.

Smith’s publicist, Jay Schwartz, also provided TODAY a photo of them posing at the wedding.

A "Charlie's Angels" reunion! Jay Schwartz

Jackson can be seen wearing a cornflower blue shirt with a beige jacket and white pants. She stands next to Smith, who is fabulously dressed in a mint and feathered Monique Lhuillier gown.

Smith and Jackson, alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, co-starred in the original “Charlie’s Angels” series. The show followed the three crime-fighting women who worked for a private detective agency. The show premiered in September 1976 and ran for five seasons before ending in 1981.

Smith portrayed Kelly Garrett for all five seasons, while Jackson was Sabrina Duncan for three. Fawcett, who portrayed Jill Munroe, departed after the first season but was a guest during the show's third and fourth season. The show would go on to become a cult classic.

Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson on Season One of "Charlie's Angels." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Disney General Entertainment Con

Jackson's sighting is a unique one, as the actor is rarely seen in public. Among the last times that she and Smith were seen together was in 2006 when they, along with Fawcett, attended 58th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

During the telecast, the former "Charlie's Angels" paid tribute to the show's producer, the late Aaron Spelling.

“I can still smell the pipe and the cologne he wore every day,” Jackson said on stage. “I can feel his arm around my shoulder and the thrill I first felt when he looked at me and said ‘Baby, you have stardust in your eyes.”’

Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith during 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2006. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Smith added that she was sure he was “looking down and smiling on us right now knowing that he brought us together again.”

Jackson and Smith also reunited at Fawcett's funeral, according to People. Fawcett died at the age of 62 in June 2009 after being diagnosed with anal cancer.

The “Charlie’s Angel” franchise, meanwhile, continued with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore leading their 2000 film and 2003 sequel. Another iteration of “Charlie’s Angels” came out in 2019 starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.