Who is Chanan Safir Colman? What we know about Jessie J's boyfriend

Jessie J is celebrating her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman.

The “Domino” singer, who recently welcomed her first child, a son, posted a video on Instagram on June 5 filled with photos of her and the 39-year-old basketball player, seemingly confirming that he is the father of her child.

“Ah f*** it,” the singer began, adding a drooling emoji. “I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE (crying emoji).”

She then continued by wishing the athlete a happy Father’s Day, which is celebrated on June 5 in Denmark.

One of the many photos Jessie shared in her Instagram video. @jessiej via Instagram

“Happy 1st 🇩🇰 Father’s day baby,” Jessie wrote. “D--- it looks good on youuuu.”Many applauded the English singer for celebrating her love, with one person commenting “You deserve to love out loud.”

One of Jessie’s friend also commented, “The longest you’ve kept something in for,” to which she replied in all caps, “Not me bursting at the hormonal seams.”

While the "Do It Like a Dude" singer is internationally known, Colman may be lesser known to the U.S. public. Here's what we know about Chanan Safir Colman.

Who is Chanan Safir Colman?

Colman is a Danish-Israeli professional basketball player for Hapoel Haifa of the Israel Basketball Premier League. He has played for a variety of teams, starting his professional career with the Finnish team Lappeenrannan NMKY, he was also part of Israeli team Ironi Ashkelon, Danish team Svendborg Rabbits and Copenhagen Wolfpack, among others.

In a 2017 interview with Sports Rabbi, Colman said that on his time off he likes to cook and Skype with his family. And according to his Instagram, he can't get enough of his 2-year-old nephew.

Coleman also runs a basketball camp in Copenhagen.

How did Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J meet?

The couple enjoying the beach. @jessiej via Instagram

In a since-expired Instagram story, Jessie shared some insight on her relationship with Colman.

“I met this man weeks after my miscarriage in 2021,” she wrote, per People. “Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during.”

Jessie added that she is “grateful” for Colman and that he has given her “many of the best gifts of my life,” before calling him her “calm to my crazy,” “peace to my fear” and “daddy to my baby.”

When did Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J welcome their baby?

After announcing she was pregnant in January, Jessie and Colman welcomed their baby boy in May.

On her Instagram story on May 19, the singer revealed that she had given birth to her son “a week ago.”

“My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole (world emoji),” she wrote in part.

“He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful,” she continued, without sharing his name.