With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good.

From entertainment to sports, public figures across fields responded to Musk's proposed alterations to the social media app, which include cutting back on restrictions on free speech, introducing a "revamped" verification process and potentially removing the ban on former President Donald Trump's account.

Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles and Téa Leoni are some of many celebrities who have decided to leave Twitter. Getty Images

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in a statement on Thursday, tweeted from his account. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

Human rights organizations previously warned hate speech could rise on the platform when, and if, these proposed policies take effect. A study out of Montclair University, published Oct. 28, found that hate speech increased in the hours after Musk's acquisition took hold.

In the wake of Musk's takeover, discourse from Twitter users has taken an array of forms. Some, like Josh Gad, openly grappled with the decision: "Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is," the actor tweeted.

Responding to a report about the rise of hate speech, LeBron James wrote on Twitter he hoped "(Musk) and his people take this very seriously."

Stephen King tweeted about rumors regarding the new verification process, saying he would be "gone" if he had to pay to keep his blue check mark. "It ain’t the money, it’s the principal of the thing," he said in another tweet.

Others are leaving the platform entirely. Below, find a list of some of the celebrities who have decided to post what they say is their last tweet, for now.

Shonda Rhimes

"Grey's Anatomy" creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday that she is "not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned."

Toni Braxton

R&B singer Toni Braxton, who has nearly 2 million followers, tweeted on Friday about how she is "shocked and appalled at some of the 'free speech'" she's seen on Twitter "since its acquition."

"Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," she wrote.

Sara Bareilles

The "Love Song" and "Brave" Grammy-winning singer tweeted to her nearly 3 million followers on Sunday that she'll see her fans "on other platforms."

"It's been fun Twitter. I'm out," the singer tweeted. "Sorry, this one's just not for me."

Erik Larsen

The comic book creator and artist of "The Amazing Spider-Man," confirmed in an email to NBC News that he is no longer on Twitter.

In April, the artist reportedly tweeted that "the day Elon Musk buys Twitter is the day I delete my account and leave Twitter."

"I said I would leave if Musk bought Twitter. Musk bought Twitter," he told NBC News. "So, I had no choice. The move only emboldened those most toxic users. The racists, ‘patriots’ and creeps are back in full force."

Téa Leoni

Actor Téa Leoni, best known for her role on "Madam Secretary," tweeted on Saturday about her departure from the app.

"I’m coming off Twitter today — let’s see where we are when the dust settles," she wrote. "Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction."

Mick Foley

Retired professional wrestler and actor Mick Foley posted to his official Facebook page on Friday that he's "taking a break" from Twitter because of the "new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging."

"I really do enjoy connecting with all of you on social media, but it can get overwhelming sometimes. I think I’ll be back on in a few weeks, but in the meantime, I will continue to post on Facebook and Instagram," he wrote.

"Please vote if you can too — our democracy seems to be hanging on by a thread," he added.

Ken Olin

Ken Olin, an executive producer on "This Is Us" and former star on drama series "Thirtysomething," tweeted to his nearly 300,000 followers on Friday that he's "out of here."

"Let's keep the faith. Let's protect our democracy. Let's try to be kinder. Let's try to save the planet. Let's try to be more generous. Let's look to find peace in the world," he wrote, ending with a blue heart emoji.

Alex Winter

Winter, a filmmaker and actor best known for his work on "Bill & Ted," deleted his Twitter account after Musk's acquisition.

"Elon Musk taking over Twitter and making it a private company with less oversight has immediately made the platform more prone to hate speech, targeted attacks, and the spread of disinformation," Winter said in an email to NBC News. “If Twitter returns to being a public company run by rational actors, many of us will return."

Brian Koppelman

Koppelman, a co-creator of the "Billions" series and "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," has locked his account to protect his tweets.

He recently tweeted, "Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time."

Marina Sirtis

British actor Marina Sirtis, best known for her role on "Star Trek," reportedly tweeted that she was leaving the app for good as well.

Her account appears to be currently deactivated on Twitter.

