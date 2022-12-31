Celebrities celebrate the legendary life of the late Barbara Walters

Barbara Walter is being remembered by her former colleagues, friends and longtime fans.

The former TODAY co-host and legendary journalist died at the age 93. Walters leaves behind an incredible legacy, including becoming the first woman to be named co-host of TODAY.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets,” her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed to TODAY.com on Dec. 30. “She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

As people learned of her death, many expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the late Walters.

Savannah Guthrie shared a black-and-white photo of Walters at the TODAY desk, writing on Instagram, "Thank you, Barbara. you showed the way. you made it possible for the rest of us."

Oprah Winfrey posted a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time."

"Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light," she added.

Actor Lynda Carter tweeted, "Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."

Willie Geist tweeted, "Much will be made, rightly, of the trail Barbara blazed for women in our industry, but she was an inspiration to all of us. Smart, prepared, tough, and unafraid. A life force."

Adding, "RIP to the legend, Barbara Walters."

Alyssa Milano thanked Walters "for helping me find my voice."

Carmen Electra added on Twitter, "#RIP Barbara Walters You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind."

Meghan McCain also expressed her admiration for Walters and called her “an icon.”

"Abbott Elementary" star and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted, "Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!!"

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote how Walters “never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people.”

“She held them accountable,” he continued, adding that “she cared about the truth and she made us care too.”

Star Jones, who worked alongside Walters on “The View,” wrote, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well …sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.”

Tennis icon Billie Jean King said she was “privileged to know her.”

“When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared,” King added. “May she rest in power.”

CEO of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger called Walters “a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”

In his statement, he added that she was “a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time.”