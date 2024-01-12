Create your free profile or log in to save this article

YouTubers Catherine and Austin McBroom announced their divorce on Jan. 11 after amassing more than 18 million subscribers on their family vlog channel "The ACE Family."

The pair posted separate statements on their Instagram accounts, and both wrote they had "mutually agreed" to a divorce.

"Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created differences that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart," Catherine McBroom wrote on Instagram. "As heartbreaking as it is, I feel liberated."

Austin McBroom said the pair will remain a team for their three children: Elle, Alaia and Steel.

"This transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family. We will continue to be the best parents to our kids," he wrote on Instagram. "Separations are difficult and most times messy but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity."

The McBrooms did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

"The ACE Family" channel, which the pair started on YouTube in 2016, features family vlogs, plus their viral challenges and pranks. Outside of posting on YouTube, the pair has been enmeshed with legal troubles, Insider reported.

The family last posted on their channel seven months ago on June 10, 2023. They previously said in a video posted in 2022 that it would be their last year posting on the website because they wanted to travel with their children.

Fans speculated why the pair decided to divorce in the comments of the Instagram posts, with some including allegations of infidelity, which Austin McBroom has denied.

Catherine and Austin McBroom both thanked their followers for their support after more than five years of posting online.

"Austin, you're my bestfriend and that will never change," Catherine McBroom wrote in her Instagram post, adding a red heart emoji.

Austin McBroom said: "With that being said 2024 will be life changing for me. I will be dedicated to myself, my kids, my health, my body, my mind, my spirit and God."