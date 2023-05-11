Carrie Underwood turned a recent vacation to Florida with her sisters-in-law into the ultimate girls trip when the women visited a local tattoo parlor together to get fresh ink.

On May 10, the country music superstar, 40, posted several pics on Instagram capturing special moments from the group's vacation to the beachside city of Destin. One pic showed Underwood sitting in a chair admiring a cute new flower tattoo on her arm, while another pic provided a closer look at the singer's body art alongside her loved ones' new tattoos.

Carrie Underwood admires her cute new flower tattoo. @carrieunderwood via Instagram

Other pics in Underwood's collection show the women wearing bathing suits as they sunned themselves at the beach, as well as one showing the "Hate My Heart" singer mugging for the camera while flashing sign-of-the-horn hand gestures.

Underwood gave fans a closer look at her new flower tattoo alongside her loved ones' fresh ink. @carrieunderwood via Instagram

In her caption, Underwood opened up about how much she cherishes her relationship with her sisters-in-law. "Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless. God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together,” she wrote.

She continued, "These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!"

Underwood concluded her post, “From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”

The singer added the hashtags #family #blessed and #SistersInLaw.

Fans popped into the comments of Underwood's post to cheer the women on. "This is the most normal girls trip I’ve ever seen a celebrity in and I love it so much!!" wrote one.

"This makes me soooo happy. Love that y’all did this. Such incredible women!!!" gushed another.

It's hardly Underwood's first time visiting a tattoo parlor. The "Pink Champagne" singer told Redbook in 2013 that she had two tattoos at the time: a four-leaf clover and a black cat, both in well-concealed areas on her body.

Unlike her new flower tattoo, those early tattoos apparently don't hold any special memories. Said Underwood, “I was in college and got them done. They don’t mean anything."