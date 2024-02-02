The two words Carl Weathers always ended his tweets with — and why

Carl Weathers may have been famous for playing a heavyweight fighter in the movies, but in real life, he was all about promoting peace.

The actor, who died in his sleep on Feb. 1 at age 76, made it a point to end every post of his on the social media site X with the hashtag #BePeace.

Weathers, who was best known for playing Rocky Balboa's one-time rival Apollo Creed in the original "Rocky" franchise, opened up to the Los Angeles Times in 2017 about his signature hashtag.

"That evokes so much for me, that phrase," said the former NFL star. "I had a buddy many years ago when I played (football) in Canada who would say, 'Be the ball, be the ball,' which was this thing that a lot of people say. It’s about whatever you’re doing, be that thing. Don’t separate yourself from it, be it internally and that way it’ll move as you move, it’ll do what you do. If you embody the thing you desire, how can it not be manifested?

"We keep talking about what we want and we ask, 'Why can’t it be?' and 'Why don’t ‘they’ do this?' I say, why don’t you do this? Be the very thing that you wish to see in the world, so: Be Peace," he added.

Weathers' family members announced his death on Feb. 2 in a statement to NBC News.

Carl Weathers as Rocky Balboa's rival Apollo Creed in 1979's "Rocky II." Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family's statement read, adding, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

The former Oakland Raiders linebacker became famous portraying Apollo Creed in the first four "Rocky" movies.

Weathers' other credits include the sci-fi action flick "Predator" (1987), the thriller "Action Jackson" (1988) and the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore."

The versatile actor also played a comically fictionalized version of himself in the Netflix series "Arrested Development" and, most recently, appeared in a guest starring role as Greef Karga in Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," for which he earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series.