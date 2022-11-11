Camila Alves McConaughey shares pic of neck injury after tumble: 'Don't fall people'

Camila Alves McConaughey is recovering after a nasty fall.

On Nov. 10, the Brazilian-American model, who is married to Matthew McConaughey, revealed on Instagram she had injured her neck by sharing a photo of herself in a brace alongside a caption with a cautionary tale.

"Sh** happens," she wrote. "I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…"

Camila Alves McConaughey told her fans to hold up their long dresses and loose pants when descending stairs in order to prevent getting a neck injury like she had.

She then went on to explain what happened to her, writing: “Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went.

"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation," she continued. "Recovery time ahead…"

Camila Alves McConaughey, 40, and Matthew McConaughey, 53, have been married since 2012, and they share three kids: Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on Dec. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

During an October 2021 interview with TODAY, Camila Alves McConaughey talked about how "fun" it's been to raise their kids together, noting that they are constantly trying to “find ways to create special occasions and special celebrations with each other.”

She also commented Matthew McConaughey parenting style, saying that he's "very disciplined and very hands-on" and how that relates into his work ethic.

“He is chill and laid back, but he’s also, he has a very disciplined mentality, right?” she said. “Like, that’s how he’s been able to do the work he’s done and accomplish what he does.”