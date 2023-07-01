Caleb Willingham, who married Tammy Slaton in an episode of "1000-Lb. Sisters" that aired in March, has died. He was 40.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time," a spokesman for TLC, the network that airs "1000-Lb. Sisters," said in a statement to TODAY.com.

Slaton shared a tribute to Willingham on Instagram July 1, writing, "Rip sweet angel."

"You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," Slaton said in her caption.

In the photos, Slaton hugged Willingham around his shoulders as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Tina Arnold, star of "1000-Lb. Best Friends" expressed her condolences in the comments section and wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss, Tammy."

Slaton also confirmed her husband's death in a statement to People.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton told the outlet. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me," the statement continued. "Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Slaton met Willingham at a rehabilitation facility, where she focused on losing weight after experiencing a health crisis as the start of the Season Four.

"I like him, and I want to see where it leads," she said during the eighth episode.

The pair married Nov. 20 in Ohio at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center. The wedding, which Slaton described as "magical" in a confessional interview, was documented during Season 4 of “1000-Lb. Sisters” in an episode that aired March 21.

As Slaton came down the aisle, Willingham teared up.

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Willingham said.

In January, Slaton opened up about the first few months of marriage to Willingham in an interview with People.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” she told the outlet. “I literally married my best friend.”

Earlier this month, Slaton visited her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, surprising the doctor for his birthday by walking on her own without an oxygen tank, ET reported.

Smith, who tagged Slaton in his post, wrote that he felt "blessed" by all the "birthday love from my patients, staff, friends and family."

"You all mean the world to me and make every year more exciting!," he added.