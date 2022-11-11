Bruce Willis’ wife Emma celebrates Demi Moore’s 60th birthday: ‘We love you inside and out’

Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, sent a special shoutout to Demi Moore in honor of her 60th birthday.

On Nov. 9. Emma Heming Willis shared a photo in her Instagram story showing her and her husband — who was married to Moore from 1987 until 2000 and shares three daughters with her — posing with copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” in front of their faces.

“Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out,” Heming Willis wrote alongside the pic.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis sent a loving message to Demi Moore in honor of her 60th birthday. @emmahemingwilli via Instagram

Heming Willis' sweet birthday post comes nearly eight months after her husband's family members announced that the beloved Hollywood star was stepping away from his 42-year onscreen career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the message read. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis posed together outside Moore's book party for her memoir "Inside Out'" in Los Angeles in 2019. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for goop

The message was signed by Willis’ and Moore’s three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — as well as the two young daughters Willis and and Heming Willis share — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. Moore and Heming Willis also signed their names to the message.

Moore and Heming Willis have long been close, even hosting special occasions together with their "blended family."

In 2020, the two women and their daughters (and a few of their daughters' beaus) honored Willis with a party on Father's Day.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you,” Moore wrote on Instagram next to pics of the whole gang celebrating with cake.

Last year, in honor of International Women’s Day, Moore wrote candidly of her bond with Heming Willis.

“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend,” she explained in the caption of an Instagram post.

“Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”