Broadway actor Chris Peluso, known for ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Wicked,’ dies at 40

Peluso’s death came one year after it was announced he would be stepping away from acting to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder.
Chris Peluso bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of "Show Boat" on April 25, 2016 in London, England.David M. Benett / Getty Images)
By Anna Kaplan

Chris Peluso, a Broadway actor know for his work in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Wicked,’ died August 15 at age 40, a friend of the family told TODAY.com.

Peluso's death came one year after it was announced he would be stepping away from acting to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder, according to Playbill. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Peluso became a famed understudy on Broadway, covering The Balladeer in the Tony-winning revival of the "Assassins," Louis and Nicolas in Elton John’s "Lestat," and Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Don Kirshner — all three leading male roles in "Beautiful The Carole King Musical."

He also portrayed Sky in "Mamma Mia!" on Broadway, as well as played the role of Fiyero in "Wicked" on multiple tours, according to Playbill.

In London, where he previously lived, Peluso appeared in plays and musicals like "The Woman in White," "Death Takes a Holiday" and "Show Boat," as well as starring in "Miss Saigon" before it transferred to BroadwayHe also toured across the U.K. in "Funny Girl."

He is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes and their two children, Aria Li Gomes-Peluso and Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso.

