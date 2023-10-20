Britney Spears addresses reaction to her new memoir, says the book has given her 'closure'

Britney Spears responded to her own memoir just days ahead of its official publication date, writing she did not mean for the book's contents to offend anyone.

The singer and pop icon addressed the initial reactions to her memoir, "The Woman in Me," ahead of the official Oct. 24 release date, saying she has not liked the headlines that have come out about the book so far.

"Most of the book is from 20 years ago ... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!! Either way, that is the last of it and s--- happens !!!" she wrote in a statement on Instagram on Oct. 20.

Spears, 41, wrote the headlines are a reason why she "quit the business 4 years ago," and that she hopes the book can help people feeling misunderstood to feel less alone.

"This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!!" she said.

Spears concluded: "Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it's dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then !!!"

As excerpts of the book have been published ahead of the official release, revelations about the pop star's life that were once unknown have now come to light, including her living conditions under her 13-year conservatorship and details on her relationship with singer Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s.

TODAY.com has not reviewed the book, but people close to Spears confirmed the authenticity of the excerpts published in The New York Times with NBC News.

According to an excerpt published by People, which obtained a copy of the memoir, and referenced by The New York Times, Spears wrote that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child and had an abortion when the pair dated.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears wrote, according to People. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

She added: "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Timberlake did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

Spears also wrote in her book she does not have anything music-related planned in the immediate future and is focusing on herself, according to an excerpt of the book published by The New York Times.

"Migraines are just one part of the physical and emotional damage I have now that I’m out of the conservatorship," she wrote. "I don’t think my family understands the real damage that they did."

She wrote: "It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself."