Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announce engagement

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged!

The two made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Sept. 22.

"Our latest chapter 🥹," the caption reads, alongside a video of their family putting their hands together, with Burgess flashing her new ring at the end.

Their iHeartRadio podcast "Oldish" — which the couple co-hosts with Randy Spelling — also shared a photo of the big news.

In a Sept. 22 episode titled "Breaking News", the two opened up about the engagement, which actually happened two months ago on Austin Green's 50th birthday in July.

He revealed that he'd decided to propose during a surprise birthday party that Burgess threw for him because "she'd never see it coming."

They said Green called the children into their bedroom for the event.

"We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, 'Oh my god, this just feels like a moment,'" Burgess said. "He’s like, 'Hey, kids come here.' And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box."

"He takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'" she recalled, adding she had "no idea" it was going to happen on that day.

"Of course I said yes," she said, adding that she "put that ring on my finger and I hugged all of them and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe. And I love that that’s how he wanted to do it."

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and the two welcomed their first child together on June 28, 2022, a baby boy named Zane Walker Green.

Green and ex-wife Megan Fox share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. He is also father to 21-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.