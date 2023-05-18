Bob Saget's widow says it was 'a privilege' being with the comedian in heartfelt birthday post

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, is reflecting on her time with the late comedian.

The “Full House” star would have turned 67 on May 17. To celebrate his birthday, Rizzo penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing what a “privilege” it was to be able to spend six years together before his death on January 9, 2022.

The carousel of photos features Saget with Rizzo and by himself, smoking a cigar and lounging.

“Happy birthday. This truly never gets less weird or surreal. But the gratitude grows every single day. I’ll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man,” Rizzo began, adding that “life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here.”

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, wrote that she still takes comfort in the fact that he “used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place.”

She added that to celebrate the comedian on his birthday “do as he would do…tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri.”

As for her, she’ll celebrate her husband by “having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK).”

“And I hope he’s celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much,” she concluded.

Many of Saget's close friends left comments on Rizzo's post, including “Fuller House” star Scott Weinger who left three red heart emojis. Katie Couric, Joel McHale and John Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, also left comments.

John Mayer wrote, “I love you!!!! You’re such a brilliant steward of his heart and soul.” The singer-songwriter also paid tribute to Saget in his own personal post.

“I guess what I’m saying is… thank God for our ability to remember those who have left us. It’s one of the rare divine traits of being human; we can reflect and revisit and keep the flame of someone’s impact on our lives burning bright,” Mayer wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two. “Thank God we don’t ever have to let go. Thank God for our memories. Happy Birthday Bob, I love you.”

Saget’s death “was the result of blunt head trauma” per local medical examiner Joshua Stephany. His injuries were likely “incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” concluding the manner of death was an accident.

Earlier this week, Jodie Sweetin, who portrayed Stephanie Tanner in “Full House” and “Fuller House,” told TODAY.com that Saget was a father figure to her. He also inspired her to try stand-up comedy.

“Bob always believed in me,” she said. “He’d always say, ‘You’re so funny. Your timing’s so great.’ And after he passed … a couple opportunities came up and I started doing it. People were like, ‘Bob would be so proud of you. He would be so proud of you.’”