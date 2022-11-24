Blake Lively’s hilarious reaction to Ryan Reynolds’ dance rehearsal video shows she’s his No. 1 fan

Ryan Reynolds may call his dancing “bad,” but Blake Lively is still his No. 1 fan.

On Nov. 23, the actor shared a behind the scenes video of his dance rehearsal for his new Christmas movie “Spirited.” In the clip, Reynolds and co-star Will Ferrell, along with two others, perform a choreographed routine for a scene in the film. The two actors almost nail the moves, with Ferrell having a mini hiccup midway. He however, finds his groove and they all perfectly finish the routine.

“You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it?” Reynolds, 46, captioned his Instagram post. “Here’s Will and I proving that point! We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited.”

Lively, on her end, enjoyed the performance and shared the most hilarious response to her husband’s dancing.

“Can you get pregnant while pregnant??,” the 35-year-old actor commented.

Other celebs also had thoughts on the video. Director Ava DuVernay commented, “Why’d I smile through that whole clip?” Kerry Washington added, “I would watch an entire film of just the dance rehearsals @thespiritedmovie @vancityreynolds.”

Terry Crews left a slew of red heart and fire emojis.

Lively is currently pregnant with her and Reynolds' fourth child. The couple, who got married in 2012, are parents to three daughters; James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

After showing off her baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September, the former “Gossip Girl” star confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone,” Lively wrote, before sending a message to paparazzi and people who unfollow accounts that share photos of celebrities’ children without their permission.

Weeks after, Lively paid tribute to her husband when he was honored with the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the Nov. 18 Beverly Hills event. According to E News!, she touched on how much his family means to him.

“Now I am his home and our girls are his home,” she said. “And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home.”

During an appearance on TODAY on Nov. 7, Reynolds shared if they knew the gender of their fourth child.

“I don’t know. We never find out (until the baby is born),” he told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens.”

“(I come from) all brothers, which is why I speak from experience. I love my well-being and my home,” he joked. “I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.”

