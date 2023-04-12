Blake Lively uses the same expert from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial for new Betty Buzz ad

When Blake Lively wanted to prove that Betty Buzz is the “most bubbly speaking beverage in the world,” she hired one expert witness: Dr. Irving Scher.

The biomechanical engineering expert made waves when he testified during Gwyneth Paltrow's recent Utah ski trial.

The 40-second ad for Lively's drink mixer company begins with that very question and then shows Dr. Scher standing in front of a large whiteboard with three stick figures drinking Betty Buzz beverages.

“See, when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Soda, they have a smile on their face,” he says in the clip. “And they think, ‘Wow so bubbly.’”

He continues showing how another person would drink the grapefruit flavor and think, “Mmm! Betty Buzz tastes great.”

“And of course in both cases, the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here,” he adds, drawing a circle in the stomach area of one stick figure. “Which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton’s laws.”

Lively’s voiceover quickly quips, “Case closed! Betty Buzz is probably scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world.”

Dr. Scher, however, says, “I didn’t necessarily say that,” to which Lively replies, “You did and you also said, 'Case closed.' Thank you Dr. Scher!”

The commercial seemingly also references Paltrow’s recent ski trial with its description, which reads, “Grab yourself some #BettyBuzz but be warned, it’s so delicious that once you try, it’s a slippery slope.”

Dr. Irving Scher testifies in Gwyneth Paltrow's civil trial over a collision with another skier at the Park City District Courthouse on March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Pool / Getty Images

Upon closer observation, it appears as though Dr. Scher is wearing the exact outfit that he also wore when he testified during Paltrow's case at the Park City District Courthouse on March 28 in Park City, Utah.

In the Betty Buzz ad and photo from the trial, the doctor dons a black suit with a light blue button-up shirt and a yellow-green tie. During his testimony, he also used a large white board and stick figures to demonstrate Paltrow and Terry Sanderson's crash.

When on the stand, Scher memorably told the jury, “Paltrow’s version is consistent with the laws of physics,” echoing his statement in the Betty Buzz ad.

A Utah jury would eventually find the actor not at fault for a 2016 ski incident on March 30.

Lively is known for her comical Betty Buzz ads. Earlier this year, the “A Simple Favor” star enlisted equally-witty husband Ryan Reynolds for a Betty Buzz “Nepo Commercial,” poking fun at the current Hollywood “nepo baby” discourse.

“We couldn’t afford the Super Bowl. Or a celebrity endorsement,” Lively wrote in the ad’s caption on her Instagram. “So I had a family member voice a commercial for the Puppy Bowl. Killin it.”