Ryan Reynolds’ birthday tribute for Blake Lively is ... kind of sweet?

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating wife Blake Lively on her 36th birthday.

The "Deadpool" star, 46, posted a carousel of photos of Lively and himself Aug. 25 on Instagram. In his caption, he gushed about how in "awe" he is of the former "Gossip Girl" star — and, naturally, he included a joke at her expense.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try," quipped Reynolds.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," he added.

A number of commenters were shocked that Reynolds posted a tribute that, for the most part, played it straight.

"He actually posted good photos this time!!!" wrote one person.

"Kept waiting for the classic-Ryan jokiness but this is actually so sweet and heart-warming," read another comment.

Fans of the funny couple, who welcomed their fourth child earlier this year, know they use good-natured teasing to express their love on special occasions.

In October 2020, Lively marked Reynolds' 44th birthday by roasting him for requesting birthday pie.

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE,” Lively asked in the caption of a photo of Reynolds and his candle-covered pie.

A second photo made clear that someone tasted the pie before it was served.

“2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles,” continued Lively in her caption.

Lively added, “@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”

In August 2021, Reynolds returned the burn thanks to a TikTok video that showed Mariah Carey performing a virtual duet with him.

Several days after Reynolds posted a video on TikTok that showed him lip-syncing to Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy,” the pop diva added footage of herself to the video using the app's duet feature.

On his wife's birthday, Reynolds posted a screenshot from the duet in his Instagram story.

“My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th,” he wrote.