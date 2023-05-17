Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford call it quits after a year of dating

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have gone their separate ways.

Less than a year after they were first linked, Eilish's rep confirmed to TODAY.com on May 17 that the musicians have split amicably and remain good friends.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer’s rep adds that all cheating rumors are false and both are currently single.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at the 11th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5, 2022. Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The pair, who have a 10-year age difference, were first linked in October 2022, after they were spotted dining together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time. They were then photographed kissing a couple days later, per People.

The 31-year-old Neighbourhood singer and Eilish, 21, made their red carpet debut as a couple a month later. They wore coordinated Gucci outfits to attend the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.

While they maintained a relatively private relationship, the “Bad Guy” singer would share photos of the two on her social media. In her annual Vanity Fair interview video posted last year, she confirmed their relationship and said she was “really happy.”

“Yes, I do,” she replied when asked if she had a boyfriend. “And it’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

The singer-songwriters then attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party together in February.

The last time Rutherford appeared on Eilish's Instagram grid was on April 11, when she tagged him in her Easter recap post.