Billie Eilish reveals large tattoo covering length of her back

Billie Eilish is showing off some massive body art.

In an Instagram photo dump shared on Oct. 18, the "What Was I Made For?" singer shared a number of photos from her recent life, including her new black-and-red hair, Halloween pumpkins and a large tattoo covering the length of her back.

The photo in the slideshow shows her bare back with edgy sketching down the spine. Eilish tagged Matias Milan, whose Instagram page is filled with photos of tattoos in the same style.

Billie Eilish posted a photo of a massive back tattoo. Instagram/Billie Eilish

Fans in the comments section couldn’t help but comment on the back tattoo.

“TATTOO REVEAL OMFG,” one person wrote, with another one adding, “That Back Tattoo.”

“Please show us the fully colored in version of your tattoo as it looks absolutely killer,” another person commented.

In a Sept. 20 post, Eilish had previously teased her back tattoo. At the time, she only shared a glimpse before her shirt cut off the rest.

This is just one of many tattoos Eilish has, which also includes a dragon on her hip, her last name written on her chest and fairies on her left wrist.

In her 2021 Vanity Fair interview she shared the meaning behind the fairies. “I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis. They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”

The art is front and center in a 2022 Gucci ad.

Earlier this year, Eilish spoke up about embracing herself and her body over the last years amid being body-shamed and hurtful messages from online trolls.

“I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls--- because it still hurts my feelings like a sonabitch,” she told British Vogue.

Adding, “But it’s really hard, you know? I’ve had a rough time, TBH, and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.”