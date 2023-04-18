Bill Hader shares how he find out he was related to Carol Burnett

Discovering he was related to a comedic legend has been quite exciting for Bill Hader.

In a January episode of “Finding Your Roots,” Carol Burnett learned that the “Barry” star is her distant cousin. Shortly after, the six-time Emmy Award winner decided to reached out to Hader to share the news.

“She emailed me,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight on April 16. “Yeah, she emailed me and said, ‘Hey, we’re related.’ And I went, ‘What?’”

The “Trainwreck” actor then decided to tell his three daughters about the famous family connection.

“I told my kids. I’m like, ‘We’re all related to Miss Hannigan,’ and they were like, ‘Ah!’” Hader continued, referring to Burnett’s role in the 1982 film “Annie.” “So it was really fun.”

Since then, he said, the two comedians have kept in contact.

“We’ve been texting and emailing and stuff,” Hader said. “So it’s been really exciting. I hope I can, like, have dinner with her.”

Earlier this month, while appearing on an April 11 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the “Carol Burnett Show” star said she was “thrilled” to be related to the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

“We are distantly related,” she said. “It’s just great.”

When asked nu Jimmy Kimmel if there was something in their DNA that makes them great sketch performers, she replied, “I have no idea, but I’m very thrilled that we are related.”

Burnett also noted that while they hadn’t sat down to talk about their roots, Hader had since connected with other relatives.

“He had a family reunion, he said, of the Burnett family not too long ago,” she shared. Burnett, however, said that she was not present for the reunion.