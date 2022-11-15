Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are sitting on top of the throne as the two artists with the most Grammy nominations in history.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the long list of musicians who scored nominations for the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards. Beyoncé led the field by earning nine nods for her recent hit album “Renaissance,” which brings her total number of nominations to 88.

Jay- Z also received five nods on Tuesday, including three for his featured appearance on D.J. Khaled’s “God Did”— song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

With this impressive achievement, the superstar couple is now tied with 88 nominations each. However, Beyoncé has a slight edge over the “Can I Get A…” rapper as she surpassed the hip-hop legend two years ago at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards when she walked away with her 28th golden gramophone. She is the most awarded female artist in the show’s history.

The 52-year-old rapper currently has 24 trophies. He has been celebrated by the Recording Academy since 1999 when he won his first Grammy for his third studio album “Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life.”

Conductor Sir Georg Solti holds the title as the most Grammy Award-winning individual of all time with 31 total wins, but Beyoncé could take the crown soon if she beats her competition in at least three categories.

The odds are in her favor considering her seventh album “Renaissance” was recognized in multiple genres. For the first time, the 41-year-old singer is a nominee in the best dance/electronic recording for lead single “Break My Soul” and best dance/electronic music album categories.

“Break My Soul” is up for song of the year and record of the year as well. Beyoncé’s other nominations are album of the year, best R&B performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” best R&B song for “Cuff It” and best song written for visual media for “Be Alive” from the Oscar-winning film “King Richard.”

As a songwriter on “Renaissance,” Jay-Z was nominated for album of the year and song of the year with his wife.

Although “Renaissance” was applauded by critics and fans, Beyoncé will face some tough competition in a few categories. Kendrick Lamar closely follows Beyoncé with eight nominations for his fifth album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

Lamar and Beyoncé have never won album of the year.

Adele and Brandi Carlile are next in line with seven nods each. Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, audio engineer Randy Merril and Harry Styles are not far behind with six nominations.

Lizzo is also in the running in the top categories after receiving five nominations for her album “About Damn Time.”

Artists were allowed to submit all songs and albums released from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 for recognition.

Fans will have to wait until Feb. 5 to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards and see if Beyoncé is awarded the top prizes at the music industry’s most prestigious event. The ceremony will air live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

See the full list of the 2023 Grammy nominees on the award show’s website.