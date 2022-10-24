Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, bid over $80k on earrings at auction

Blue Ivy Carter was throwing out the high bids on Saturday night!

The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on October 22 with her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The family showed up to support the cause and her grandmother, Tina Knowles, who was hosting the event.

Beyoncé shared stunning images from the evening on Instagram.

During the course of the evening, Blue Ivy had her eyes set on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother even donned the earrings that evening, which actually used to belong to Beyoncé.

In an Instagram story captured by Quinta Brunson and later re-shared by Pop Crave, Blue Ivy was seen wearing a blue flapper-esque ensemble, accessorized with pearls as well as a feathered headband to complete the look. With the supervision of her parents, Blue Ivy was waving her auction paddle high in the air in an attempt to be the highest bidder of the evening, offering up over $80,000 for the earrings.

While Blue Ivy didn’t end up as the highest bidder of the evening this time, she's had a history of making bids at this gala.

In 2018, she had her eyes set on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier. She initially bid $17,000 before upping her bid to $19,000. Unfortunately, her bid was bested by Tyler Perry, who scored the paining for $20,000.

However, Blue Ivy was determined that evening. By the end of the night, she was able to snag a 36" x 36" art piece that was made out of deconstructed law and medical books. According to Vanity Fair, Blue Ivy bid $10,000 for the piece of art and won!

Though Beyoncé tends to keep her children, especially her 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, out of the spotlight, Blue Ivy has made several of public appearances with her parents at award shows, charity events, as well as on set.

In March 2022 at the 94th Academy Awards, Beyoncé kicked off the show with a performance of her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive.” During the performance, Blue Ivy joined her superstar mom in a matching lime green ensemble and sat with a group of dancers that posed in front of Beyoncé.

Blue Ivy clearly isn’t shy when it comes to waving a paddle at an auction and the same goes for her participation in photoshoots, too.

In December 2021, Blue Ivy alongside Rumi posed with their mom for some promo photos for her new collection, a collaboration between her brand Ivy Park and Adidas. The trip all donned a houndstooth set, complete with a crop top, leggings, and a pair of chunky white sneakers.

Earlier that year in February 2021, made an appearance during another photoshoot for Ivy Park. In a video captured and shared by her grandmother on Instagram, she posed with ease among the other models, donning coordinating items from the collection as she danced on set.