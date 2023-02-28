Bernie Sanders jokes about doing movie with Drew Barrymore after political career

Bernie Sanders, a senator, a presidential candidate … and an actor?

The Vermont senator sat down with Drew Barrymore on the Feb. 23 episode of the “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss his new book “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.” While he was there, the two discussed his lesser-known role outside of the political arena: his acting career.

Sanders appeared as a man handing out Halloween candy in the 1988 comedy drama “Sweet Hearts Dance,” starring alongside Don Johnson, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels and Elizabeth Perkins.

“Well at the time, I was mayor of the city of Burlington and they came to our community to make the film,” he said. “And I got dragged into it with Don Johnson. And there it was, that was my movie career.”

But that wasn't it, as Barrymore reminded him. In 1999, Sanders played a rabbi in the film “My X-Girlfriend’s Wedding Reception.”

“Seen by at least four people in America,” he laughed.

Sanders pointed out that his movie career is “not quite” the same as Barrymore’s, but Barrymore said she felt he was “so natural” on the big screen.

“You’re being very authentic, very you,” she noted. “I could see you as an actor. I don’t see that sort of fake put-on. I think you’re really good at it.”

The pair also joked about doing a movie together after Sanders hangs up his political hat.

“So when my political career is over…” Sanders started.

“You and me?” Barrymore interjected.

“Maybe?” Sanders added.

“I would do it!” Barrymore exclaimed. “I would be in a movie with you.”

Even if it doesn’t work out in the future with Barrymore, Hollywood may still come calling for Sanders.

Sanders recently went viral when he made an accidental appearance in a TikTok when he walked into the middle of someone filming a dance on a sidewalk in New York City. The video, which has over two million views, shows Sanders looking less than enthusiastic over the dance moves before he exits stage left.

Sanders also became an internet sensation in 2021 when he sat cross-legged wearing a bulky parka and oversized mittens at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.