Are Becky G and Sebastian Lletget still together after his cheating scandal?

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget appear to have reconnected following his infidelity allegations.

Eight months after the professional soccer player issued an apology and admitted to a “lapse in judgment,” he and the singer were photographed together.

In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the pair were recently seen together in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. The photos show Becky, 26, and Lletget, 31, in black and green athleisure, holding coffee cups as they walk side-by-side. Another photo, shared by E!, shows them hugging at a corner by a stoplight.

The “Chanel” singer and the FC Dallas player have yet to address their relationship status. While they never confirmed they had broken off their engagement, Becky had not been wearing her engagement ring since he apologized in March.

Here's a look back at their blossoming romance to engagement, controversy and reunion.

2016: The beginning

Becky G revealed in an interview with Mega 96.3 LA that they met through her “Power Rangers” co-star Naomi Scott, whose husband Jordan Spence was Lletget’s former teammate.

“I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to be with anybody. I’ve been there, done that (with) the relationship thing. I’m focused right now. I’m good. I’m good,’” she said at the time.

In another interview with PopSugar, Becky G revealed that after Scott and Spence told her about him, she made the first move.

"I followed him on Twitter and he followed me back, and I remember it was like this ghost-y, 'I know you exist, you know I exist,' thing. I waited a couple days after my 19th birthday just to sound older, which is so funny to me now . . . he was like 23 at the time," she recalled. "So I slid in the DM real hard and I was like, 'Hi, what’s up?'”

By May 2016, Lleget made things Instagram official when he shared a photo of them and captioned it: "Finally."

August 2016: First public appearance together

Becky G and Lletget made their first public appearance as a couple at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood on Aug. 16, 2016.

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood on Aug. 16, 2016. Andreas Branch/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

By the end of the year, they would go on to attend the Latin American Music Awards and the 2016 Person of the Year honoring Marc Anthony event before also attending the Latin Grammys.

2017: One year anniversary

Their first year together was a supportive one. When the athlete underwent surgery, the “Shower” singer was right by his side.

“Surgery was a success! The healing process begins. I don’t know how to even begin to describe the gratitude I have towards this angel right here. Going to be a long journey, but having you next to me has made it so much easier,” he wrote in May, alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed and Becky next to him.

On June 4, 2017, Becky G celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing a sweet message dedicated to her love."

"You’ve had my heart since day 1. I’ve been falling more and more in love with you ever since. Happy anniversary my love. Blessed to have you in my life," she captioned the post.

He also dedicated a post to his girlfriend of one year, writing on Instagram: "I’m convinced we were meant for this. The last 12 months we spent together, have been one of the best times of my life. I’m in love with you. I will not stop loving you. Happy 1 year amor."

By the end of the year, Becky G was calling him her soulmate.

“It feels like (we’re soulmates),” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in December of 2017. “I’m not lying when I say that. I feel like there’s something really special (between us).”

2018 — 2019 : A supportive duo

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G attend the 2000s Exhibition opening at Mouche Gallery, on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Amy Graves / Getty Images for CPM

As the years went by, the two appeared to be each other's biggest fans. If Becky G was being celebrated, Lletget was by her side. If Lletget was playing an important game, Becky G would also cheer him on.

In a December 2018 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Becky G shared that Lletget was a supportive boyfriend and didn't mind her sexy music videos.

“He’s never looked at me like, ‘Oh, babe! Oh, no, I’m jealous! You can’t do that!’ He’s more like, ‘You go girl! You better work it!’” she said. “Because I think he knows that it means something to me, it really does mean something to me.”

In March 2019, when Lletget broke his nose, Becky G couldn't help but describe the pain she was also feeling for her injured beau.

"Today, Seb returned to the pitch after being away on injury since the season had officially started. Sadly, today he broke his nose with an elbow to the face. It’s what the job entails right?" she wrote, in part, on Instagram. "Physical and mental challenges come with the game of futbol, but especially the mental game. That is the hardest of them all to overcome. It’s never easy."

2020 — 2021: COVID-19 lockdown and 'My Man'

When the world went on lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair used it as time to reconnect and bond.

“This is the first time we’ve had continuous time together to really just bond. I love it,” she told PopSugar.

In July 2020, she released her song "My Man," dedicated to the soccer player. The music video showed them together at home amid quarantine.

“The music video is a true moment that has now been captured forever. This pandemic will be something Sebastian & I will never forget. Sharing a 'fly on the wall' point of view to the silly and competitive side of us from behind closed doors and that people usually don’t get a chance to see, was so much fun," she said in a press release at the time. "We really didn’t feel like we were shooting a video, we were just being us.”

Lletget continued to praise Becky G on his social media. On her birthday, he penned a heartfelt message expressing how proud he was of her.

“Wow, how times flies. Happy birthday to this grown woman right here! So proud of the individual you have become and are growing into,” he wrote. “I know it feels like I can never fully take part in all the festivities because of training or games but know I’m always having fun whenever I’m beside you. Cheers to your life.”

December 2022: Becky G and Sebastian Lletget get engaged

The pair announced their engagement in December 2022. @iambeckyg and theylovedaboy via Instagram

On Dec. 9, the couple announced that they were engaged. They shared photos of their romantic proposal that took place at Manhattan Beach in California.

"I once had a dream… In that dream I walked all the way down the Manhattan Beach pier where we had our first date, our first kiss and where we have watched countless sunsets through out various different seasons in our life together," Becky G wrote alongside a video of the proposal. "As I got to the end of the pier you got down on one knee and asked me to be yours forever… Sebastian you made that dream come true. It was even more pure, more honest, more emotional, more beautiful than I could have ever imagined it to feel. Yes. A million times yes."

March 2023: Last public appearance together

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Mar. 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The couple enjoyed being an engaged duo. Their last public appearance, however, was on Mar. 12 at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in Beverly Hills.

March 27, 2023: Sebastian Lletget apologizes to Becky G amid accusations he was unfaithful

Rumors began circulating online that Lletget was unfaithful. The soccer player would go on to seemingly address the claims in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The lengthy statement touched on his seven-year relationship with Becky G, adding in part, “When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side,” his post began. “Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions.

“Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” he continued. “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Lletget said he had never met the person whom he called “this anonymous internet stalker,” despite claims that they had. The athlete added that he’s used the moment as a “wake-up call” that his actions have caused harm to himself and those he loves.

In the months that followed, Becky G and Lletget would remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The "Mamiii" singer attended several public events and was noticeably without her engagement ring.

