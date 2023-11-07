Barbra Streisand and James Brolin have one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages.

The couple were set up on a blind date in 1996 when each was in their 50s. They tied the knot two years later. Since then, the original "Funny Lady" star and the former "Hotel" actor have walked countless red carpets together while supporting one another's busy careers and also making time for their children and grandchildren from previous marriages.

Streisand, 81, opens up about her love story with Brolin, 83, in her long-awaited memoir, “My Name is Barbra,” which came out Nov. 7.

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July. Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

The couple hunkered down at home together during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Brolin, the opportunity allowed him to fall in love all over again with the “Evergreen” singer.

"We, for a long time, were put out by COVID. And a lot of people, their marriages haven’t gone well during these 15 months,” the actor said during a virtual appearance on "The Talk" in June 2021. “We’ve literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work.”

Read on to learn all about Streisand and Brolin's sweet love story.

July 1996: Streisand and Brolin meet on a blind date — and she makes fun of his hair

In July 1996, Streisand and Brolin's mutual friends arranged to have them meet at a dinner party at her ex Jon Peters' house.

“We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table,” Streisand said during a 2021 appearance on "The Tonight Show."

“I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair, like a mountain man,” she added. “And I saw a guy that had all his hair cut off, no beard. And I walked by him. I put my hand through his hair and said, ‘Who f----- up your hair?’”

The former "Marcus Welby, M.D." star told Streisand right away that she was the one for him, while she knew he was the right guy "a few days" later.

November 1996: Streisand said she was 'open' to a relationship when the couple met

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand at the premiere of "The Mirror Has Two Faces" at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

Months after meeting Brolin, the EGOT winner opened up about the pair's romance to the Los Angeles Times. The Grammy winner was promoting her 1996 rom-com "The Mirror Has Two Faces," a movie about finding love at an older age.

"I wanted to make an uplifting, life-affirming, hopeful picture about love. And that people do find each other at later ages, that everything’s possible," she said.

"In a way, my getting together with (Brolin) is life imitating art, like you dream the film and then you manifest the film. Also, it’s when you’re ready to receive and to give in this area. I couldn’t have met him while I was making this movie. I wouldn’t have been open. Once the movie was done and I could relax and edit the movie in my house, which is the fun part, I was open to a relationship again and it manifested itself," she added.

Streisand told the Times she didn't intend to stay long at her blind-date dinner with Brolin. In fact, she had told the film editors of "The Mirror Has Two Faces" that she would return to work with them that night.

"And then, when I met (Brolin), it was just ... we were just totally interested in one another. And at a certain point in the evening, I had to call them. He said to me, 'I’m taking you home with me, tell ‘em to go home.' I called them and told them I wasn’t coming back," she recalled.

March 1997: They attend the 69th Academy Awards

The couple attended the 69th Annual Academy Awards together in 1997. Barry King / WireImage

The couple walked the red carpet together at the 69th Academy Awards in March 1997.

July 1, 1998: The couple tie the knot

Streisand and Brolin got married on July 1, 1998 in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles, according to People. The A-list couple's wedding was a who's who of Hollywood with guests including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Marlon Brando, Quincy Jones, John Travolta and Kelly Preston.

Streisand serenaded Brolin with two love songs at the ceremony.

December 2004: They attend the 'Meet the Fockers' premiere

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand during "Meet the Fockers" Los Angeles Premiere at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States. Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

In December 2004, Streisand and Brolin attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Meet the Fockers," the sequel to the hot comedy "Meet the Parents" (2000).

December 2008: Brolin accompanied Streisand to her 'Kennedy Center Honors' ceremony

Brolin and Streisand share a laugh at the "Kennedy Center Honors" ceremony in 2008. Ken Cedeno / Corbis / Getty Images

Brolin was Streisand's date when she was feted at the "Kennedy Center Honors" at the Kennedy Center in New York City in 2008.

January 2011: They're guests at a White House dinner

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin at the state dinner for President Hu Jintao of the People's Republic of China at the White House in Washington on Jan. 19, 2011. UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

Streisand and Brolin were among former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's guests at a 2011 state dinner at the White House held in honor of former Chinese president Hu Jintao.

July 1, 2018: Streisand and Brolin celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary

The "Woman in Love" singer honored her husband on the couple's 20th wedding anniversary in 2018.

Next to a photo of her and Brolin she posted on Instagram, Streisand wrote "Has it really been 22 years since our blind date @jamesbrolin_ ? Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X"

January 2020: The couple spend time with their granddaughter

Streisand posted photos on Instagram showing her and Brolin with their granddaughter Westlyn, whose dad is Brolin's son Josh Brolin, in January 2020.

July 2020: Streisand gushed about spending time at home with Brolin during the pandemic

Brolin isn't the only one who cherished spending time at home with his spouse during the pandemic.

It seems Streisand also enjoyed the downtime together. "There’s no one I’d rather be locked up with than you honey — can’t believe it’s been 24 years together! Happy anniversary," the singer and actor wrote next to a photo of the pair she posted on Instagram in July 2020.

August 2021: Streisand shares the secret to a long marriage

In August 2021, Streisand told Variety what she believes is the "secret" to a happy marriage.

“The secret is to listen carefully,” said the "Yentl" star. “I think to be a good actor, you have to listen. To be a good person, you have to listen. To be a good marriage partner, you have to listen. Hear the other person. Agree to disagree.”

September 2022: Brolin shares his tips for a successful union

In September 2022, Brolin opened up to People about his own tips for a successful marriage. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” said the actor. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”