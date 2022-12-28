Bad Bunny hands out thousands of presents at gift drive in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny brought smiles to people’s faces days after Christmas.

The 28-year-old artist, along with his Good Bunny Foundation, held a gift drive called Bonita Tradición at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 27. Bad Bunny and volunteers helped hand out thousands of gifts to the community.

“The distribution of gifts was a success!” the Good Bunny Foundation wrote in Spanish on Instagram alongside photos from the event, adding that it was a magical day.

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer was seen posing with fans of all ages who waited to get their gifts and see the Latin superstar.

According to the organization's Instagram stories, they handed out over 25,000 gifts, which included instruments, art supplies and sporting goods, among other items. The event also featured traditional Puerto Rican food and drinks, as well as live music and entertainment.

“We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” said director of the Good Bunny Foundation José “Che Juan” Torres in a press release.

Additional guests included rising star Jotaerre, as well as professional boxer Xander Zayas.

In July, Bad Bunny told TODAY.com how he “always had the desire to help others.”

"It has always been in me to be a person who gives back,” he said. “Then after my career was established, little by little, it just came naturally. It wasn’t like there was one specific moment when I decided (I needed to do something).”

“We did it spontaneously and in a natural way, de corazón,” he added about creating his foundation.

In September, the artist also invited Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora and her family to his Arlington, Texas, concert. He also donated funds to the Correa Family Foundation, which would help build Zamora’s family a new home.

It’s been a great year for the Puerto Rican musician, who was named Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year, as well as Spotify’s 2022 most-streamed artist.

He also made history with his 2023 Grammy nomination. “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the first-ever Spanish-language album to receive a Grammy nomination for album of the year.